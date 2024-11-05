Sign up
Photo 3424
Too Many Clouds in the Wrong Places!
Started to look good tonight, but by time the sun went down, the clouds had moved in and pretty much covered things up
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th November 2024 7:06pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
I still like it
November 6th, 2024
