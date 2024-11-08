Previous
Thought It Was Really Going to Light Up Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3427

Thought It Was Really Going to Light Up Tonight!

But this was about the best that it got. There always seems to be a band of clouds on the horizon that tends to block out the sun as it sets. Oh well, guess they can't all be the best.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

