Previous
Photo 3427
Thought It Was Really Going to Light Up Tonight!
But this was about the best that it got. There always seems to be a band of clouds on the horizon that tends to block out the sun as it sets. Oh well, guess they can't all be the best.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
