Previous
Photo 3428
Sunset Was Blocked Again Tonight!
Earlier, it looked like it would be a really nice sunset, but as it got closer to sunset time, the band of clouds on the horizon moved in and blocked things out. Got just a little color there on the left. A nice night to be out, regardless.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th November 2024 6:47pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Barb
ace
Still beautiful!
November 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and clouds.
November 10th, 2024
