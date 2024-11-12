Previous
Didn't See the Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Didn't See the Sun Tonight!

But it did light up pretty well after the sunset time. Just enough opening in some of the clouds on the horizon to let the light come back up.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture!
November 13th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful colors.
November 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning colours and capture.
November 13th, 2024  
