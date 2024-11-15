Previous
Sunset From a Couple of Night's Ago! by rickster549
Sunset From a Couple of Night's Ago!

Didn't make it down for sunset tonight, as I was at the bird location, watching all of them coming in. Got this shot through the railing.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Rick

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
November 16th, 2024  
