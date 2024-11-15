Sign up
Photo 3434
Sunset From a Couple of Night's Ago!
Didn't make it down for sunset tonight, as I was at the bird location, watching all of them coming in. Got this shot through the railing.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
November 16th, 2024
