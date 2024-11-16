Sign up
Photo 3435
Tonight's Moon Shot!
Didn't get down for sunset tonight, so just had to try for another moon shot. Still looks to be another full moon. Best on black if you have the time.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th November 2024 7:14pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
November 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely moon shot and crater details.
November 17th, 2024
