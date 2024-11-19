Sign up
Photo 3438
One More From Last Night!
Did go down tonight, but there wasn't a bit of sun anywhere, nor was there going to be any after light, no matter how long I stayed down there. So thought to at least see some sunlight was better than no sun at all.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
sunsets-rick365
