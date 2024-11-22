Sign up
Photo 3441
Not a Cloud in the Sky Tonight!
Did go down for a few shots, but it was pretty much like last night. Not a cloud in the sky, so didn't have a lot of color tonight.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd November 2024 5:23pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
A stunner.
November 23rd, 2024
