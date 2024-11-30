Pretty Nice Sunset to Come Back Too!

Made it back from our Thanksgiving trip. Went down tonight and it lit up pretty well. Had a bit of excitement on our trip, had the turkey in the oven for about an hour, and all of a sudden, heard this zapping noise. Ran into the kitchen and was checking out the oven. Of all things, the heating element had broken and shorted out on the bottom of the oven. What do we do now. Fortunately, we had a gas grill, so out came the turkey and on the grill it went. So all was not lost. The rest of the foods were cooked in the microwave. Wasn't bad, but I think things would have been better if they could have been cooked in the oven. Guess the main thing was being with the family.