Skies Before Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3446

Skies Before Sunset!

One more from last night before the sun had totally set. Had some really neat cloud formations.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Fabulous sky
December 2nd, 2024  
gorgeous tones
December 2nd, 2024  
Those clouds are so amazing!
December 2nd, 2024  
