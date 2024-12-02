Previous
Sunset and the Moon! by rickster549
Photo 3447

Sunset and the Moon!

Mostly clear again tonight, but did have that small band of clouds out there. If you look real close, you should be able to see the moon sliver just to the right of the trees on the left.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
944% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of those unusual cloud formations.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact