Sunset From Way Back! by rickster549
Photo 3448

Sunset From Way Back!

Just a filler for today. Had to go the Periodontics today to have a tooth removed, so didn't get out at all. Went way back into the archives. Will be commenting tomorrow. Just had to get the photo's on for tonight.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Rick

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how good are those clouds!
December 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of those dramatic clouds and colour.
December 4th, 2024  
