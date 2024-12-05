Previous
One More From Last Night! by rickster549
Went out to dinner this evening and didn't make it back in time to go for sunset. :-) So had to pull another one from last night. This was right after the sun went down past the horizon.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
December 6th, 2024  
