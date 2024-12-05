Sign up
Photo 3450
One More From Last Night!
Went out to dinner this evening and didn't make it back in time to go for sunset. :-) So had to pull another one from last night. This was right after the sun went down past the horizon.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
365
NIKON D850
4th December 2024 5:23pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
December 6th, 2024
