Had Some Clouds Out there Tonight! by rickster549
Had Some Clouds Out there Tonight!

And got some pretty nice colors. Thought it was going to be even more cloudy when I left the house, but by time I got down there, seemed like the clouds had sort of moved on.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and gorgeous colours.
December 9th, 2024  
