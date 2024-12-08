Sign up
Previous
Photo 3453
Had Some Clouds Out there Tonight!
And got some pretty nice colors. Thought it was going to be even more cloudy when I left the house, but by time I got down there, seemed like the clouds had sort of moved on.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and gorgeous colours.
December 9th, 2024
