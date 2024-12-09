Sign up
Previous
Photo 3454
We're Getting Some Really Beautiful Sunsets Lately!
Sure wasn't expecting this again tonight, but it lit up very nice. This was my last shot tonight, which was a 30 second exposure, which really smoothed out the water.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th December 2024 6:01pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
