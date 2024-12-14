Previous
Sunset Over the Piers! by rickster549
Sunset Over the Piers!

Had lots of clouds out there tonight, but it just didn't really light up like it has over the last week. But was enough clouds to somewhat filter out the sun, so it showed up as the big round ball.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Rick

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!!
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
December 15th, 2024  
