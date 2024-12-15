Previous
Sunset After the Skies Cleared! by rickster549
Sunset After the Skies Cleared!

Seemed to be lots of clouds when I left the house, but after I got down, things were clearing up really fast. The sun showed up a little, but after it went down, wasn't much change in the skies tonight,
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful sunset colors and silhouettes
December 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful
December 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how gorgeous
December 16th, 2024  
Wylie ace
lovely warm tones
December 16th, 2024  
