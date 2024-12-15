Sign up
Previous
Photo 3460
Sunset After the Skies Cleared!
Seemed to be lots of clouds when I left the house, but after I got down, things were clearing up really fast. The sun showed up a little, but after it went down, wasn't much change in the skies tonight,
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
4
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10031
photos
153
followers
52
following
947% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th December 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful sunset colors and silhouettes
December 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful
December 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how gorgeous
December 16th, 2024
Wylie
ace
lovely warm tones
December 16th, 2024
