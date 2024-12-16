Previous
Sort of a Monotone Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3461

Sort of a Monotone Sunset Tonight!

Went down but wasn't expecting too much and not much happened. Saw a little color in the clouds as I was driving down, so had hopes, but that was soon diminished as I walked out.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow those tones are really something!
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and tones.
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact