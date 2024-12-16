Sign up
Previous
Photo 3461
Sort of a Monotone Sunset Tonight!
Went down but wasn't expecting too much and not much happened. Saw a little color in the clouds as I was driving down, so had hopes, but that was soon diminished as I walked out.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th December 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow those tones are really something!
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and tones.
December 17th, 2024
