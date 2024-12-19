Sign up
Previous
Photo 3464
Totally Clear Tonight!
But got some pretty nice colors after the sun went down.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th December 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
pretty
December 20th, 2024
