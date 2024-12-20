Sign up
Photo 3465
More Clear Skies Tonight!
Totally clear again tonight but still got some pretty nice colors after the sun went down.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th December 2024 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and colours.
December 21st, 2024
