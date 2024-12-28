Previous
Well, The Rain Finally Moved Out for a Little While! by rickster549
Well, The Rain Finally Moved Out for a Little While!

And we got somewhat of a sunset tonight. Did get some pretty nice colors, so was glad to get back out to the park.
28th December 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Awesome capture and colours.
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous.
December 29th, 2024  
