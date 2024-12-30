Previous
Totally Clear Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Totally Clear Sunset Tonight!

But guess there must have been a little haze out there, as it lit up really well after the sun went down.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Rick

Taffy ace
Stellar!
December 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stunning!
December 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
With such amazing colour, wonderful capture.
December 31st, 2024  
