Happy New Year Everyone! by rickster549
Photo 3476

Happy New Year Everyone!

Got a pretty nice sunset tonight to close the year out.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Happy New Year 2025, Rick! Great sunset shot
January 1st, 2025  
Happy new year Rick !
January 1st, 2025  
Happy New Year Rick, a wonderful capture to start 2025 with.
January 1st, 2025  
