Photo 3476
Happy New Year Everyone!
Got a pretty nice sunset tonight to close the year out.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Happy New Year 2025, Rick! Great sunset shot
January 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Happy new year Rick !
January 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Happy New Year Rick, a wonderful capture to start 2025 with.
January 1st, 2025
