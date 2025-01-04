Sign up
Previous
Photo 3480
One More Sunset From the Other Night!
Totally clear tonight so didn't make it down. But still had some views that I hadn't used, so had to go with them tonight.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5
1
1
365
NIKON D850
2nd January 2025 6:04pm
sunsets-rick365
amyK
ace
Great silhouettes and color
January 5th, 2025
