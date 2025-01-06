Previous
Did Get Out for Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3482

Did Get Out for Sunset!

But probably could have stayed home, as it was one of those totally clear evenings. Did have a front move through this afternoon, so thought it might be a lot different, but didn't happen. It just brought in the cold weather.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Nice one.
January 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh and it's gorgeous!
January 7th, 2025  
PhylM*S ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
January 7th, 2025  
