Had Some Sun Tongiht With a Few Clouds! by rickster549
Had Some Sun Tongiht With a Few Clouds!

Had just a few clouds out on the horizon tonight and was able to see the sun. Thought there were going to be a lot more clouds, but it just didn't happen. At least the wind wasn't blowing tonight, so it wasn't too bad, standing out on the pier.
Rick

