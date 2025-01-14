Previous
Well, the Rain Cleared Out! by rickster549
Photo 3490

Well, the Rain Cleared Out!

And we had some pretty nice clear skies tonight. Those clouds did offer some color out there, but at least it didn't block the sun.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

