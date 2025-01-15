Sign up
Previous
Photo 3491
Sure Glad I Went Down tonight!
Almost didn't go down tonight, as it seemed to be totally cloudy at the house. But needed to get out, so headed down. And was sure glad I did, as it lit up.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Elisa Smith
ace
Glad you did too! That is just magic.
January 16th, 2025
