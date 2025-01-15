Previous
Sure Glad I Went Down tonight! by rickster549
Sure Glad I Went Down tonight!

Almost didn't go down tonight, as it seemed to be totally cloudy at the house. But needed to get out, so headed down. And was sure glad I did, as it lit up.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Rick

Elisa Smith ace
Glad you did too! That is just magic.
January 16th, 2025  
