Previous
Got Some Nice Color Tonight, Even Without Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 3492

Got Some Nice Color Tonight, Even Without Clouds!

Was actually hoping to get a shot of the comet as the sun set, but there was just a few clouds out on the horizon and I think that was enough to block it out. Might have to try again tomorrow and see what happens.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact