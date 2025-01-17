Previous
Last Night's Moon Shot! by rickster549
Last Night's Moon Shot!

While posting pictures last night, saw the moon outside the window, so had to run out and get a couple of shots. Totally clear for sunset tonight, so didn't even get a shot. Had been trying to get a shot of the comet, but no luck on that either.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Rick

Diana ace
Wonderful shot and crater details.
January 18th, 2025  
