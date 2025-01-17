Sign up
Photo 3493
Last Night's Moon Shot!
While posting pictures last night, saw the moon outside the window, so had to run out and get a couple of shots. Totally clear for sunset tonight, so didn't even get a shot. Had been trying to get a shot of the comet, but no luck on that either.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th January 2025 10:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and crater details.
January 18th, 2025
