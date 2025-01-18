Previous
One More From the Other Night! by rickster549
One More From the Other Night!

Started raining tonight, so didn't have any sunset around here. So hit the archive from the other night and pulled one more for tonight's sunset shot. I was in a different spot for this one. :-)
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Amazing color
January 19th, 2025  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely!
January 19th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Love all that color. Maybe you’ll get snow!
January 19th, 2025  
