Previous
Photo 3494
One More From the Other Night!
Started raining tonight, so didn't have any sunset around here. So hit the archive from the other night and pulled one more for tonight's sunset shot. I was in a different spot for this one. :-)
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th January 2025 5:54pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Amazing color
January 19th, 2025
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely!
January 19th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Love all that color. Maybe you’ll get snow!
January 19th, 2025
