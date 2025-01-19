Previous
Cloudy Most of the Day, and It Didn't Clear Up for Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3495

Cloudy Most of the Day, and It Didn't Clear Up for Sunset!

Thought it might clear on out and let a little sunlight through, but just didn't happen. Getting ready for a cold front, so maybe things will clear up and brighten up tomorrow.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Rick

Diana
Amazing capture and colour.
January 20th, 2025  
Elizabeth
I like the muted colors in this shot.
January 20th, 2025  
Nick
Great clouds - some look like they've been scrubbed across the sky.
January 20th, 2025  
