Previous
Photo 3495
Cloudy Most of the Day, and It Didn't Clear Up for Sunset!
Thought it might clear on out and let a little sunlight through, but just didn't happen. Getting ready for a cold front, so maybe things will clear up and brighten up tomorrow.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
3
5
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10136
photos
156
followers
53
following
957% complete
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3441
3196
3494
3442
3197
3495
3443
3198
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th January 2025 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colour.
January 20th, 2025
Elizabeth
ace
I like the muted colors in this shot.
January 20th, 2025
Nick
ace
Great clouds - some look like they've been scrubbed across the sky.
January 20th, 2025
