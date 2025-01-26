Previous
One More From Last Night! by rickster549
One More From Last Night!

Went to watch the birds tonight so didn't make it down to the sunset spot. It was a totally clear night again tonight, so this is probably about what tonight's sunset would have looked like.
Rick

Brian ace
Beautiful
January 27th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice pov
January 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful silhouettes and colour.
January 27th, 2025  
