Tonight's Sunset From the Beach Area! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset From the Beach Area!

Somewhat low tide tonight so was able to get down on the beach area. Just needed some more colors up in the sky.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Beautiful
January 28th, 2025  
