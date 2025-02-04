Previous
Sunset At a Different Spot! by rickster549
Sunset At a Different Spot!

Went to one of my other sunset spots tonight. Actually had gone down to try and locate one of the owls. But that didn't happen. Never heard a peep. But did have a really nice sunset.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Rick

Diana ace
Awesome capture of these gorgeous colours and reflections.
February 5th, 2025  
