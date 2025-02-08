Previous
No Clouds Again Tonight, but Got Lot's of Red Out There! by rickster549
Photo 3515

No Clouds Again Tonight, but Got Lot's of Red Out There!

One of those almost didn't go night's, as there didn't seem to be any clouds at all, so wasn't expecting a whole lot. But as usual, if you wait long enough, things normally seem to change.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Stunning!
February 9th, 2025  
