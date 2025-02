It's Almost a Full Moon!

Couldn't get down to my sunset spot tonight, as I was running a little late and when I got to the main road, there was some sort of traffic jam that didn't look like it was moving very much, so turned the other way and came back home. So just waited a bit to catch the moon and fortunately, it was a clear night and the moon was very bright. Just wish I could get a little more details on the full moon. Best on black if you have the time.