Silhouettes After Sunset! by rickster549
Silhouettes After Sunset!

Did get some pretty nice colors after the sun went down.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty, rich colors.
February 16th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 16th, 2025  
