Previous
Photo 3526
No Sunset Tonight!
But at least I did get some color from this camellia. Had to get out between showers today, and it was raining at sundown.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th February 2025 11:31am
Tags
flowers-rick365
