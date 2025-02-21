Sign up
Photo 3528
Tonight's Sunset!
Actually did make it out tonight, but didn't hang around very long, as it was still very windy and very cold. But at least things lit up a little bit after the sun went down, so guess it was worth it.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10235
photos
158
followers
53
following
966% complete
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3474
3229
3527
3475
3230
3528
3476
3231
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st February 2025 6:36pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Love the sunset's colors...great silhouettes
February 22nd, 2025
