Previous
One More Sunset Shot From Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 3529

One More Sunset Shot From Last Night!

Didn't make it out tonight due to a late dinner, but sure wish I would have had my camera with me when we came out of the restaurant. It had really lit up with a lot of nice clouds and there was some nice colors all throughout the skies. Oh well, maybe tomorrow.
One other note, I know that there were some on here that the e-mail notices of comments had stopped, as mine had stopped for some time. And last night, the e-mails started coming in once again. Not sure what happened. I did download a Turbotax yesterday and installed, but wouldn't think that should have started the e-mails.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
966% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
February 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact