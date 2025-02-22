One More Sunset Shot From Last Night!

Didn't make it out tonight due to a late dinner, but sure wish I would have had my camera with me when we came out of the restaurant. It had really lit up with a lot of nice clouds and there was some nice colors all throughout the skies. Oh well, maybe tomorrow.

One other note, I know that there were some on here that the e-mail notices of comments had stopped, as mine had stopped for some time. And last night, the e-mails started coming in once again. Not sure what happened. I did download a Turbotax yesterday and installed, but wouldn't think that should have started the e-mails.