The Clouds Moved in Tonight! by rickster549
The Clouds Moved in Tonight!

Thought it was going to be a really good one tonight, but those solid clouds moved in and pretty much blocked everything out. But was much more comfortable out there tonight so wasn't any problem in sticking around.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
A great cloudscape shot.
February 24th, 2025  
