And We Go From Total Clouds To Totally Clear! by rickster549
Photo 3532

And We Go From Total Clouds To Totally Clear!

Not a cloud in the sky tonight but we did get some pretty nice colors after the sun was down for a while.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Rick

Allison Maltese ace
What a beauty. It positively glows.
February 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat reflections
February 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous!
February 26th, 2025  
