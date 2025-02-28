Previous
Sunset With a Few Rays! by rickster549
Sunset With a Few Rays!

Was just about to leave this evening when we noticed that there were some rays coming up from the horizon. So had to hang around a little bit longer to get some shots with the rays. Did get Venus in there, but didn't notice any of the other planets.
