Previous
Photo 3536
Sunset From the River Bank!
Went looking for the owls this afternoon. Didn't find them, but did get a few shots of the sunset as I was walking back to the car. Good thing that there was a haze out there, so it filtered the sun out very well.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st March 2025 6:19pm
Tags
sunsets-rick265
