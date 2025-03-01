Previous
Sunset From the River Bank! by rickster549
Sunset From the River Bank!

Went looking for the owls this afternoon. Didn't find them, but did get a few shots of the sunset as I was walking back to the car. Good thing that there was a haze out there, so it filtered the sun out very well.
