The Sun Peeking Through on the Horizon! by rickster549
The Sun Peeking Through on the Horizon!

Went to my other spot tonight to look for the owls. Heard them, but never could locate them in the tree. But did hang around for sunset and got a pretty nice one.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Barb ace
Beautiful!
March 4th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Like the rich tones
March 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A lovely subdued sunset image.
March 4th, 2025  
