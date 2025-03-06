Previous
A Different View of Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
A Different View of Sunset Tonight!

Went down to look for the owls again tonight, so just had to catch sunset from this location. Heard the owls, but never could locate them. Same tree that I heard them the other night, so not sure where they are hiding.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Lovely sunset capture
March 7th, 2025  
