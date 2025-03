Sunsest Panorama!

Pretty much clouds tonight, but did have that little streak on the horizon that was shining through, so thought I would attempt a Pano shot and see how it would turn out. Hadn't really tried these too much before, but finally figured out that my photoshop Elements would do it, so why not. Again, I'm a little behind in commenting, but will try to get caught up as soon as possible. New time starting tomorrow, so it's way past my bedtime now. :-) Beat on black if you have the time.