Back to My Normal Spot! by rickster549
Photo 3551

Back to My Normal Spot!

After coming back from the owl spotting. Had a really rough weather day. Tornado warnings kept coming on, but fortunately, didn't hear of any touching down locally. Think it has finally passed on now, so should be back to clear skies.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Rick

Barb ace
Amazing purple sky!
March 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Glad the tornado missed you.
March 17th, 2025  
