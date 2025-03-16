Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3551
Back to My Normal Spot!
After coming back from the owl spotting. Had a really rough weather day. Tornado warnings kept coming on, but fortunately, didn't hear of any touching down locally. Think it has finally passed on now, so should be back to clear skies.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10304
photos
158
followers
53
following
972% complete
View this month »
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
Latest from all albums
3497
3252
3550
3498
3253
3551
3499
3254
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th March 2025 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Barb
ace
Amazing purple sky!
March 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
Glad the tornado missed you.
March 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close