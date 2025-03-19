Previous
No Clouds, But Had a Nice Glow as the Sun Went Down! by rickster549
No Clouds, But Had a Nice Glow as the Sun Went Down!

After finding the owl, I went down to the pier to set up for sunset.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
Taffy ace
Very pretty, as always!
March 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice natural framing
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely peaceful scene
March 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensational and so calm!
March 20th, 2025  
